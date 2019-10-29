Houston customs warns of counterfeit World Series merchandise

The Houston office of US Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) has warned the public against buying counterfeit merchandise and tickets for the baseball World Series, being held today, October 29, in the Texan city.

The Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals will contest the sixth game of the championship series at the Minute Maid Park stadium, with a seventh game potentially following on Thursday.

Ahead of the series’ closing games, HSI’s Houston office issued a statement urging members of the public to be vigilant when purchasing merchandise and tickets.

The agency, which leads the leads the US National Intellectual Property Rights Coordination Center, said it had observed an increase in the sale of counterfeit tickets during the first two games of the series.

“Baseball fans won’t be able to celebrate being a part of the action if they buy fake World Series tickets,” said Houston HSI assistant special agent in charge Richard Halverson.

“During major sporting events, criminals routinely prey on consumers by selling counterfeit game tickets and merchandise to unwitting fans. These criminals take advantage of celebrating fans who let down their guard,” he added.

HSI urged members of the public to only purchase tickets from authorised vendors and Major League Baseball’s website.

The agency, which is a subdivision of Immigrations and Customs Enforcement, highlighted street vendors and social media as particularly suspect sources for tickets.

According to HSI, telltale signs for counterfeit tickets, including misspellings, poor print quality, and seat sections which don’t exist in Minute Maid Park.

