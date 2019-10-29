Subscribe
shutterstock_331004987_perry_correll
29 October 2019TrademarksRory O'Neill

Houston customs warns of counterfeit World Series merchandise

The Houston office of US Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) has warned the public against buying counterfeit merchandise and tickets for the baseball World Series, being held today, October 29, in the Texan city.

The Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals will contest the sixth game of the championship series at the Minute Maid Park stadium, with a seventh game potentially following on Thursday.

Ahead of the series’ closing games, HSI’s Houston office issued a statement urging members of the public to be vigilant when purchasing merchandise and tickets.

The agency, which leads the leads the US National Intellectual Property Rights Coordination Center, said it had observed an increase in the sale of counterfeit tickets during the first two games of the series.

“Baseball fans won’t be able to celebrate being a part of the action if they buy fake World Series tickets,” said Houston HSI assistant special agent in charge Richard Halverson.

“During major sporting events, criminals routinely prey on consumers by selling counterfeit game tickets and merchandise to unwitting fans. These criminals take advantage of celebrating fans who let down their guard,” he added.

HSI urged members of the public to only purchase tickets from authorised vendors and Major League Baseball’s website.

The agency, which is a subdivision of Immigrations and Customs Enforcement, highlighted street vendors and social media as particularly suspect sources for tickets.

According to HSI, telltale signs for counterfeit tickets, including misspellings, poor print quality, and seat sections which don’t exist in Minute Maid Park.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Today's top stories:

Taylor Swift faces ‘Shake It Off’ copyright suit after Ninth Circuit revives case

TM-intensive industries contribute 22% of GDP in LatAm countries

GlobalFoundries and TSMC resolve global patent disputes

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown