Subscribe
istock-527316867counterf
26 May 2017Trademarks

Harley-Davidson obtains injunction against online counterfeiting group

Harley-Davidson has successfully obtained an injunction against a group of online counterfeiters running an internet store in China.

The final judgment order against the group was delivered in the US District Court for the Northern District of Illinois Eastern Division on Tuesday, May 23.

It also states that Harley-Davidson be awarded $1 million statutory damages from each of the defaulting defendants for wilful use of counterfeit Harley-Davidson trademarks.

“All monies currently restrained in defaulting defendants’ financial accounts, including monies held by PayPal, are hereby released to Harley-Davidson as partial payment,” said the order.

It added: “Until Harley-Davidson has recovered full payment of monies owed to it they shall have the ongoing authority to serve this order on PayPal in the event that any new PayPal accounts controlled or operated by defaulting defendants are identified.”

In the initial claim, filed in April, the US motorbike manufacturer claimed the “injuries and damages” sustained by it have been “directly and proximately caused by defendants’ wrongful reproduction, use, advertisement, promotion and sale of counterfeit Harley-Davidson products”.

“This action has been filed by Harley-Davidson to combat online counterfeiters who trade upon Harley-Davidson’s reputation and goodwill by selling and/or offering for sale unauthorised and unlicensed counterfeit products,” it added.

Harley-Davidson owns a number of trademarks relating to the Harley-Davidson name and various logos.

The defendants sold motorcycle parts, apparel, jewellery and other goods using counterfeit versions of Harley-Davidson’s federally registered trademarks.

Today’s stories

McDonald’s sued for patent infringement over internet software

Peak Games and Hasbro settle mobile game copyright dispute

Federal Circuit vacates TTAB decision over wine mark

Steptoe & Johnson hires former Navy SEAL as partner

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
Harley-Davidson seeks court action to stop Chinese counterfeiters
8 November 2017   Motorcycle manufacturer Harley-Davidson has sued a group of Chinese counterfeiters allegedly running internet stores to sell counterfeit goods to US residents.


Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Post-Brexit issues at heart of EUIPO ‘Basmati’ dispute
Virgin Galactic can use contested trade secrets to develop ‘mothership’
Appeals court vacates $10m shrimp trade secrets case as stand-in judge 'lacked authority'
Big tech and banks named in authentication technology suit
The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
Tesla’s $1bn secrets suit exposes potholes for electric vehicle makers
INTA: NFTs should be protected as ‘goods’ in Bored Ape case
Trademark protection in Ethiopia: A practical guide