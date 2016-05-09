Gucci sorry after counterfeits at funerals warning

Gucci has apologised after it was criticised for warning funeral shops in Hong Kong that sheets of paper sold as a tribute to the dead could infringe its trademark.

Gucci sent letters to shop owners last month asking them not to sell paper that included “Gucci-like” logos. Shop owners and customers then criticised the luxury brand, claiming it was interfering in an age-old harmless custom.

In Hong Kong, and elsewhere in Asia, burning paper called ‘joss paper’ or ‘ghost money’ is a tradition at funerals and is done to ensure a deceased person has lots of good things in the afterlife.

In a statement, Gucci said it had the “utmost respect” for funeral traditions and that the letters were sent to protect its intellectual property.

“We regret any misunderstandings that may have been caused and sincerely apologise to anyone we may have offended through our action,” Gucci said.

It added: “We trust that the funeral store owners did not have the intention to infringe Gucci’s trademark. Accordingly, we did not suggest any legal action or compensation.”