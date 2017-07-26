Subscribe
400tmax-istockphoto-com-motorola-1
26 July 2017Trademarks

Google shifts global injunction clash to US court

Google has shifted its fight over a global injunction to the US, after losing its battle in Canada.

In June, Canada’s Supreme Court ordered Google to de-index the website of Datalink Technology Gateways, a company which had been found to have unlawfully relabelled and sold products of a competitor.

Google had raised freedom of expression concerns and challenged the “propriety and necessity of the extraterritorial reach” of the global order.

“The appeal is dismissed and the worldwide interlocutory injunction against Google is upheld,” said the court.

The dispute involved Equustek Solutions, a technology company in British Colombia, accusing Datalink of relabelling one of Equustek’s products and passing it off as its own while acting as a distributor. You can find background on the case here.

Equustek had approached Google in September 2012 and asked it to de-index Datalink’s website, but Google refused, so Equustek brought court proceedings.

Between December 2012 and January 2013, Google de‑indexed 345 web pages associated with Datalink.

However, Google didn’t de-index all of Datalink’s websites and limited the de-indexing to searches conducted on google.ca.

The case finally found itself at the Supreme Court, which upheld a global injunction, enjoining Google from displaying any part of Datalink’s websites on any of its search results worldwide.

On Monday, July 24, Google filed a claim (available here, courtesy of Wired) against Equustek at the US District Court for the Northern District of California, San Jose Division.

“Google brings this action to prevent enforcement in the US of a Canadian order that prohibits Google from publishing within the US search result information about the contents of the internet,” said Google.

The Canadian court recognised Google as an “innocent non-party”, the claim said, but simultaneously justified “an unprecedented global injunction by characterising Google—a single provider of interactive computer services—as ‘the determinative player in allowing the harm to occur’”.

Google is seeking a declaration from the court that the Canadian order is unenforceable in the US as it is inconsistent with the First Amendment and the Communications Decency Act.

“The Canadian order is repugnant to those rights, and the order violates principles of international comity, particularly since the Canadian plaintiffs never established any violation of their rights under US law,” said Google.

David Price, senior product counsel at Google, said: “Rules regarding online content vary from country to country, so we're taking this court action to defend the legal principle that one country shouldn't be able to decide what information people in other countries can access online.”

He added that undermining this principle “inevitably leads to a world where internet users are subject to the most restrictive content limitations from every country”.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox

Today’s top stories:

Apple ordered to pay over $500m in patent dispute with university

UKIPO hosts meeting on implementing trade secrets directive

Facebook acquires IP recognition start-up

IP software firms Anaqua and Lecorpio merge

USPTO outlines public recommendations for section 101 future

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
WIPR survey: Google global injunction consistent with First Amendment
7 August 2017   A global injunction issued by Canada’s Supreme Court is consistent with the US’s First Amendment, according to WIPR readers.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown