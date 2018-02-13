Subscribe
eva-katalin-1-
13 February 2018Trademarks

Gluten-free group drops case against Jamie Oliver

A gluten-free awareness group has dismissed (pdf) a trademark infringement case against British celebrity chef Jamie Oliver.

The plaintiff, the Gluten Intolerance Group of North America ( GIG), requested dismissal of the case yesterday, February 12, at the US District Court for the Western District of Washington. The dismissal was granted the same day.

Washington-based GIG sued Oliver in July last year, claiming trademark infringement, counterfeiting and unfair competition.

GIG dismissed the claim in September 2017, before filing another trademark infringement case against Oliver, alleging that Oliver’s use of the ‘GF’ identification in some of his recipes to signify that they are gluten-free infringes on GIG’s trademarks.

GIG owns several ‘GF’ signs which certify that a product is gluten-free. Last year, GIG filed for a ‘Certified gluten-free food service’ trademark—a logo made up of a circle with the letters “GF” inside, a knife and fork on either side, the words “Certified gluten-free” on top, and the words “Food service” underneath.

According to the plaintiff, Oliver had not sought any form of gluten-free certification from entities in either the US or UK.

The group said: “Through use of a mark identical of substantially similar to plaintiff’s gluten-free certification marks, defendants attempt to affiliate themselves, their food programmes and recipes with plaintiff.”

It was alleged that Oliver’s use of the ‘GF’ sign attempted to mislead the public into believing that his food-related programmes and recipes had been certified as gluten-free.

The group sought an injunction to stop the chef from using the mark, a recall of infringing products and an order requiring Oliver to publish a notice disclaiming any connection with GIG.

GIG advocates for the gluten-free community and offers support and education in the area of gluten-free diets.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Today's top stories

Canadian company claims infringement over Bakugan toys

Leason Ellis resolves dispute with TM scammer

Doughnut stores go to war over name

Kemp Little hires Penningtons Manches partner

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
Gluten-free group takes another bite at Jamie Oliver
28 September 2017   Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver has become embroiled in another trademark dispute with Washington-based non-profit organisation Gluten Intolerance Group (GIG) of North America.
Trademarks
Chef Jamie Oliver sued for using gluten-free mark in recipes
10 July 2017   Washington-based non-profit organisation Gluten Intolerance Group of North America has filed a complaint against Jamie Oliver Enterprises for trademark infringement, counterfeiting and unfair competition.
Trademarks
BBC chef hits out at former restaurant over name
23 August 2018   A chef on the BBC’s TV programme “Great British Menu” has called out his former self-titled restaurant over the trademarking of his name and the sale of licences to use his signature recipes.


Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Post-Brexit issues at heart of EUIPO ‘Basmati’ dispute
Virgin Galactic can use contested trade secrets to develop ‘mothership’
Appeals court vacates $10m shrimp trade secrets case as stand-in judge 'lacked authority'
Big tech and banks named in authentication technology suit
The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
Tesla’s $1bn secrets suit exposes potholes for electric vehicle makers
INTA: NFTs should be protected as ‘goods’ in Bored Ape case
Trademark protection in Ethiopia: A practical guide