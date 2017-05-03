Subscribe
shironosov-istockphoto-com-education-
3 May 2017Trademarks

George Lucas foundation hits out in TM claim

A not-for-profit foundation set up by filmmaker George Lucas, the creator of the “Star Wars” franchise, has hit out at Delaware-based Educopia.

Filed on Thursday, April 27, at the US District Court for the Northern District of California, the claim alleged that Educopia had infringed the mark ‘Edutopia’, which is owned by The George Lucas Educational Foundation.

Educopia is a provider performance-based, licensure exams for teachers.

The foundation is helping to transform the “learning process by helping educators to implement effective classroom strategies” through its Edutopia programme, according to the lawsuit.

“Plaintiff chose the Edutopia name and mark because it captures the mission of creating a world where students and parents, teachers and administrators, policy makers and the people they serve are all empowered with a shared vision to change education for the better,” said the claim.

In 1993, the foundation began offering education resources via a printed newsletter called “Edutopia”.

It subsequently registered the  www.edutopia.org domain name and began to offer its educational content and services via its website in September 2002.

According to the claim, the foundation receives over 3.9 million visits per month on its website and reaches more than 10 million users across social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter.

The foundation owns US registration number 2,957,264 for the ‘Edutopia’ mark for “Educational services, namely, providing online website concerning topics related to education” in international class 41.

It also owns the mark for international classes 9, 42 and 45.

The foundation alleged that Educopia filed an application to register ‘Educopia’ in June 2015 at the US Patent and Trademark Office in class 42.

“Mark Atkinson, founder and president of defendant, was personally aware of plaintiff’s ‘Edutopia’ goods and services since at least as early as 2005. Atkinson signed up for plaintiff’s ‘Edutopia’ electronic newsletter in 2005, and has been sent plaintiff’s electronic newsletter since that time,” said the suit.

Lucas’s foundation is seeking injunctive relief, destruction of infringing material, refusal of registration of the ‘Educopia’ mark, damages, and a jury trial.

Today’s top stories

Cartier preempts legal action over Drive watches

HGF promotes five to partner

INTA opens regional office in Chile

IP unjustified threats bill receives Royal Assent

Eagles sue Hotel California over TM infringement

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown