istock-641340670
22 June 2017

Gene Simmons withdraws trademark application for devil horns

The front man for rock band Kiss has withdrawn his application to trademark the so-called devil horns hand gesture.

WIPR reported that Gene Simmons had applied to trademark the gesture, which he claimed he first used during a concert in 1974.

However, it now appears Simmons has backtracked on his application.

“The applicant hereby expressly abandons the application for trademark registration,” his legal team said on the US Patent and Trademark and Office application.

The application, US serial number 87482739, was filed in international class 41—entertainment, namely, live performances by a musical artist, and personal appearances by a musical artist.

Simmons had received a backlash from many figures in the rock music industry, with several claiming the gesture is a universal symbol for rock and roll.

