Subscribe
goran-bogicevic-shutterstock-com-gap-
2 February 2017Trademarks

Gap takes issue with ‘Gap Band’ TM

Retailer Gap has opposed a trademark filing by one of the founding members of The Gap Band, an R&B and funk group.

Gap filed the notice of opposition at the US Patent and Trademark Office’s Trademark Trial and Appeal Board (TTAB) on January 23 against the trademark ‘Gap Band’.

Ronnie J Wilson, a founding member of The Gap Band, filed the trademark in July 2015 for classes 25 (clothing) and 41 (entertainment services). The trademark was published in July 2016.

Gap opposed the mark, stating that it was confusingly similar to Gap’s trademarks, which include ‘Gap Body’, ‘Baby Gap’, and ‘Gap’.

“The filing date of applicant’s application is decades after the acquisition of rights in the Gap marks by opposer or its predecessors in interest,” said the filing.

It added that Wilson’s trademark is “confusingly similar in sight, sound, and commercial impressions” and that it incorporates the ‘Gap’ mark in its entirety.

Gap claimed that the TTAB and a federal district court have determined that its marks are famous for clothing and retail store goods and services.

In Gap v Gap Adventures (2011), a court identified Gap as “one of the most famous and recognisable brands in the US” and that Gap marks are “famous and widely recognised by the general consuming public” for purposes of dilution, according to the retailer.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Post-Brexit issues at heart of EUIPO ‘Basmati’ dispute
Virgin Galactic can use contested trade secrets to develop ‘mothership’
Appeals court vacates $10m shrimp trade secrets case as stand-in judge 'lacked authority'
Big tech and banks named in authentication technology suit
The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
Tesla’s $1bn secrets suit exposes potholes for electric vehicle makers
INTA: NFTs should be protected as ‘goods’ in Bored Ape case
Trademark protection in Ethiopia: A practical guide