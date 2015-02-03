Subscribe
shutterstock-182337302-web
Christian Mueller / Shutterstock.com
3 February 2015Trademarks

French court dismisses Gucci’s €55m trademark claim against Guess

The Paris High Court has dismissed Gucci’s claim that US clothing brand Guess infringed three of its Community trademarks (CTMs) in France, and has revoked the registrations.

Yesterday (February 2) the court dismissed a lawsuit in which the luxury brand accused Guess of infringing the CTMs, all for the letter ‘G’, covering wallets and belts.

Gucci sought €55 million ($62.4 million) in damages for the alleged infringement, but the French court ruled instead that the brand should pay Guess €30,000 in compensation for legal costs.

The court also declared the three ‘G’ CTMs invalid.

Paul Marciano, chief executive of Guess, said: “For six years now, Gucci has filed case after case against Guess and lost time after time. On top of that, Gucci has lost some trademarks in the Italian case and now some in France as well.

“I continue to believe strongly that all these legal battles are a complete waste of time and this energy and money should be focused on business. Obviously, François-Henri Pinault [chief executive of Kering, Gucci’s parent company] doesn’t see it that way,” he added.

Gucci and Guess have been involved in trademark clashes in the US and Europe, with mixed results.

In 2012, Gucci successfully sued Guess at the US District Court for the Southern District Court of New York for trademark infringement. But Gucci was awarded $4.6 million in damages, a much smaller amount than the $221 million it had originally claimed.

Two years ago, Guess was successful at the Milan Court of First Instance, which ruled that it had not infringed several of Gucci’s trademarks.

But last year, the Milan Court of Appeal partially upheld Gucci's subsequent appeal, stating that Guess's "constant imitative attitude" towards Gucci's motifs is clear and that Guess's initiative "in many cases is aimed at a systematic and massive exploitation of [Gucci’s] initiative and creativity”.

The court stated that Guess had to pay damages because it continued to "adopt signs resembling [Gucci's] commercial offer, but at a lower price". The case has now been referred to the Supreme Court  of Cassation, where the amount of damages will be determined.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
Gucci to appeal against Guess trademark loss
4 February 2015   Luxury brand Gucci has vowed to continue the fight against fashion company Guess’ alleged misuse of its trademarks, despite a French court rejecting its most recent claim.
Trademarks
Gucci loses two trademark appeals against Guess in European court
18 October 2016   Luxury brand Gucci has lost two trademark appeals at a European court, in the latest round of the Gucci v Guess battle.
Trademarks
Gucci and Guess put years of litigation behind them
20 April 2018   Fashion retailers Gucci and Guess have reached an agreement to end all pending international IP litigation between them.


Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Post-Brexit issues at heart of EUIPO ‘Basmati’ dispute
INTA: NFTs should be protected as ‘goods’ in Bored Ape case
Trademark protection in Ethiopia: A practical guide
TikTok fails Singapore’s recognition test in ‘Tiki’ dispute
EU trademark round-up: Tour de France, Nike, Google, and Anheuser-Busch
Mind the gap: A false sense of registration in Zambia
How to score an IP win: German lawyers tackle Euro 24 challenges
Supreme Court rules ‘Trump Too Small’ trademark violates Lanham Act