Subscribe
igorgolovniov-shutterstock-com
21 October 2015Trademarks

Ford’s Russian trademark journey ends with well-known status

Ford has secured well-known status for its trademark in Russia, despite its application being initially rejected for not being famous enough among Russian consumers.

The registration was confirmed by the Russian Federal Service for Intellectual Property (Rospatent) on October 11.

In March last year, Rospatent rejected Ford’s claim for well-known status for its logo—a blue oval with the word ‘Ford’ in joined-up white handwriting inside it.

The grounds for refusal centred on a lack of evidence submitted by Ford to Rospatent that its mark had enough recognition among Russian consumers.

Ford had argued that the trademark had been used in Russia since 2007 for cars, car parts and accessories. But Rospatent said the company’s evidence only cited names and addresses of dealerships and nothing about its operations.

Ford appealed against the ruling but in October 2014 the Russian Intellectual Property Court (IPC) upheld Rospatent’s refusal.

The Presidium of the IPC, an appeals division within the court, then ruled that the court was wrong to affirm Rospatent’s rejection and remanded the case back to the court.

In June this year, the IPC reversed its decision and said that Ford’s well-known status application should be approved.

Obtaining well-known status allows right owners to litigate against companies that operate in a different industry but that have been using a similar mark.

Currently there are 156 marks registered with well-known status in Russia including Nike, Adidas and Gazprom.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Jurisdiction reports
Russia jurisdiction report: The current picture of trademarks
26 May 2021   The total number of trademark applications increased again in Russia in 2020. The number of trademark filings increased last year by more than 6,000 filings compared to 2019, with 93,926 applications in total.
Trademarks
Ford’s application for ‘well-known’ status rejected in Russia
28 October 2014   Automobile manufacturer Ford has suffered another setback in its attempt to gain “well-known” trademark status in Russia.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown
INTA supports changing EUIPO practice on ‘converting’ trademarks
Ten tips for domain managers to overcome complex challenges
Harley-Davidson takes aim at Next over motorcycle motif
Idealism v materialism: the philosophy of trademark analysis