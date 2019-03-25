Subscribe
Florida airports in trademark row over ‘misleading name’

US airport management organisation  Greater Orlando Aviation Authority (GOAA) has accused  Melbourne Airport Authority (MLB) of trademark infringement and false advertising.

In a complaint filed on Tuesday, March 19, at the Orlando Division of the US District Court for the Middle District of Florida, the GOAA said Orlando Melbourne International Airport uses Orlando in its name without authorisation.

The GOAA alleged that in 2015, the MLB admitted in a board meeting that it intended to confuse non-“savvy” customers.

After this meeting, MLB began replacing “Melbourne International Airport” on its websites and on official documents with “Orlando Melbourne International Airport”, GOAA said.

It added that MLB’s “illegal advertisements are intended to cause consumers to stop booking flights to Orlando International Airport, and opt instead to mistakenly fly to Orlando Melbourne International Airport”.

GOAA said it is the owner of the Orlando International Airport trademark (US number 565,079).

In its filing, it said it has not granted MLB a licence for the use of ‘Orlando’, because Orlando Melbourne International Airport is located 70 miles away from the city.

According to the document, in order to be able to use Orlando in its name, Orlando Melbourne International Airport needs permission from the Federal Aviation Administration.

But it is only authorised to use the name “Melbourne International Airport”, GOAA said.

According to the GOAA, there are “at least five other airports located closer to Orlando than the Orlando Melbourne International Airport”.

GOAA also said MLB made “false and misleading statements” on its websites about the Melbourne International Airport’s proximity with Orlando and attractions in the area, such as  Walt Disney World Resort,  Sea World and other theme parks.

