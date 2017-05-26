Subscribe
istock-516799356wine
26 May 2017Trademarks

Federal Circuit vacates TTAB decision over wine mark

The US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit has vacated and remanded a decision by the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board (TTAB) over a wine company’s trademark.

The Federal Circuit’s decision, which was handed down on Wednesday, May 24, came in a dispute between wine company Joseph Phelps Vineyards and cigar producer Fairmont Holdings.

Joseph Phelps has used the trademark ‘Insignia’ since 1978. But in 2012, Fairmont received a trademark registration for ‘Alec Bradley Star Insignia’ covering cigar products.

Joseph Phelps petitioned for cancellation, but the TTAB denied the claim, finding that Joseph Phelps’ trademark was not famous.

The Federal Circuit said that the TTAB erred in analysing the fame of ‘Insignia’ wine as an “all-or-nothing factor”.

It added: “As a result of this error, the TTAB did not properly apply the totality of the circumstances standard, which requires considering all the relevant factors on a scale appropriate to their merits.”

The Federal Circuit also said in its ruling that Joseph Phelps provided sufficient evidence that ‘Insignia’ wine is renowned in the wine market and among consumers of fine wine.

“We are perplexed at the TTAB’s finding that Insignia wine has no ‘fame,’ giving no discernable weight to this factor.”

Each party was also ordered to bear its costs.

Today’s stories

McDonald’s sued for patent infringement over internet software

Harley-Davidson obtains injunction against online counterfeiting group

Peak Games and Hasbro settle mobile game copyright dispute

Steptoe & Johnson hires former Navy SEAL as partner

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
TTAB upholds ‘Naked’ TM on remand
22 December 2021   The Trademark Trial and Appeal Board won’t cancel a contraceptive company’s “Naked” trademark for condoms despite hearing complaints from rival Australian Therapeutics Supplies.


Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Post-Brexit issues at heart of EUIPO ‘Basmati’ dispute
Virgin Galactic can use contested trade secrets to develop ‘mothership’
Appeals court vacates $10m shrimp trade secrets case as stand-in judge 'lacked authority'
Big tech and banks named in authentication technology suit
The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
Tesla’s $1bn secrets suit exposes potholes for electric vehicle makers
INTA: NFTs should be protected as ‘goods’ in Bored Ape case
Trademark protection in Ethiopia: A practical guide