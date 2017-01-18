‘Fake’ food seasoning hub discovered in China

Nearly 50 factories in China that were reportedly making fake food seasonings and sauces of brands including Nestlé and Knorr have been found.

The BBC reported yesterday, January 17, that Beijing News had uncovered the operation in Tianjin.

On Monday, January 16, the China Food and Drug Administration reportedly said in a statement that it had dispatched officers to “investigate the claims”.

According to the BBC, the factories were using ingredients “unfit for human consumption”, such as industrial salt, in vinegar and soy sauce.

Industrial salt is unfit for human consumption, according to non-commercial health website, Human N Health. The salt can cause physical problems, reproductive system disorders and hypothyroid problems.

The counterfeit products were found to have Nestlé, Maggi, and Unilever-owned Knorr labels.

Knorr produces seasonings such as stock cubes, soup and salt, and Nestlé’s Maggi brand includes noodles, masala and tamarind sauce.

The uncovered seasonings included chicken stock and spices, which are reportedly “used in Chinese cooking” and are found in Asia.

The BBC reported that Beijing News said that a “fake seasoning manufacturing hub” had been growing unchecked for ten years in Duliu, a town near Tianjin.

Nearly 50 factories had allegedly been producing fake seasoning worth RMB 100 million ($14.6 million) a year.

Last week, local police and reporters visited the factories, after acting on a tip-off from a whistleblower who worked at one of the factories.

According to the South China Morning Post, the whistle-blower told Beijing News that the factories hired dozens of workers who formed an “industrial chain” which included procurement, processing and delivery.

A spokesperson from Nestlé told WIPR: “Nestlé condemns any illegal counterfeiting of food and beverage products.

“We take reports of potential counterfeiting in China, including Nestlé products and brands, very seriously. Nestlé China is working closely with the authorities to identify and take action against counterfeiters in order to protect consumers.”

They added: “Our experts are helping the authorities distinguish authentic Nestlé products from counterfeits. The alleged counterfeiting is limited to China and does not affect other countries.”

