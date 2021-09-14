Subscribe
shutterstock_1673871280_jirapong_manustrong
14 September 2021TrademarksAlex Baldwin

Facebook avoids lawsuit from Faceparty founder

The co-founder of the British social media website Faceparty could not convince a California district court judge that mental health issues prevented him from taking legal action against Facebook earlier.

Andrew Bamforth represented himself in the lawsuit in the US District Court for the Northern District of California, claiming that the social media giant infringed his ‘Face’ trademarks and copyrights.

Bamforth bought a litany of claims against Facebook, including trademark infringement, trademark dilution, fraud in contract formation and negligent infliction of emotional distress.

Facebook countered by moving to dismiss all of Bamforth’s claims in April 2021 for lack of standing and failure to state claim. Facebook’s motion argues, among other things, that Bamforth has no right to plead infringement as he had already assigned his ‘Face’ trademarks to Facebook in 2008.

Bamforth argued that his mental health issues including depression, anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder clouded his judgement in signing the agreement, and delayed him from seeking legal action until 2020.

The California court sided with Facebook, dismissing all of Bamforth’s claims with prejudice In an order handed down on September 10. The order stated that he had not presented any compelling reasons why a 2008 agreement to sign over the ‘Face’ trademark to the social media giant should not be considered in the infringement claims.

Early talks

The “world’s first social media networking website”, Faceparty operated between 2000 and 2008 and spawned many copycat websites the copied the blue and white colour scheme, free instant messaging and photo sharing, according to Bamforth.

Facebook, which was created in 2004, Bamforth claims is “highly similar” to Faceparty, including a blue and white colour scheme as well as the word “face” in the name.

In 2006 Bamforth sent a cease and desist letter to Facebook demanding the website change its name. Zuckerberg claimed that the website was “just a school project” and “pleaded” to be allowed to keep his website name, assuring Bamforth that the platform would not be used outside of a school setting. Bamforth agreed to not take action.

When Facebook launched in the UK later in 2006, Faceparty began to “suffer increased brand confusion”, the cost of operating the website increased, and Faceparty began to struggle financially.

In 2008, Bamforth claimed to have had a nervous breakdown and “began to make irrational and poor decisions”, and suffered from a mental disability from 2006 to 2018.

During this time, Bamforth signed an agreement on behalf of his operating company CIS limited which assigned the “Face” trademark to Facebook, a decision that he “did not understand” because of his disability. Because of this, he asked the court not to consider the documents in the proceedings

However, the court ruled that the agreement should be considered if the documents were “integral” to Facebook’s motion to dismiss and that Bamforth did not dispute the authenticity of the agreement.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories sent like this straight to your inbox

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

article
AI startup accuses Facebook of misappropriating trade secrets
6 March 2020   An artificial intelligence startup has accused Facebook of hiring an employee, having him share the startup’s “secret sauce” trade secrets and then offering this technology as open-source code.
Trademarks
Facebook accuses Arizona registrar of cybersquatting
9 March 2020   Facebook has once again taken legal action against alleged cybersquatters, in this case a domain name registrar who Facebook says is impersonating its social media, Instagram and WhatsApp services.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown