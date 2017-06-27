Subscribe
istock-591986620
27 June 2017Trademarks

European Anti-Fraud Office seizes 70,000 fake vehicle parts

The European Anti-Fraud Office (OLAF) has seized over 70,000 counterfeit vehicle parts in a joint customs operation.

OLAF investigates fraud that affects the EU budget, corruption and serious misconduct within the European institutions, and develops anti-fraud legislation and policies.

Operation Renegade involved a team of six customs liaison officers from Bulgaria, Italy, Spain, Norway, China and the EU law enforcement agency, Europol.

The items seized included grills, oil and air filters, fuel pumps and over 500 cylinders of CFC refrigerant commonly used in air-conditioning and refrigeration systems.

“These fake items could not only be harmful to the environment, but also be potentially dangerous to the safety and health of citizens,” OLAF said in a statement released yesterday, June 26.

Alongside the vehicle parts, 56 million counterfeit cigarettes were seized, as well as over 600kg of cocaine.

The two-week operation saw the search of over 400 containers in a number of European ports.

Operation Renegade was organised within the Asia-Europe meeting, a regular meeting between Asian and European countries and Russia to discuss political, economic and socio-cultural cooperation.

“This shows what can be achieved when customs authorities, international partners and industry work together to fight against the trade of counterfeit goods,” said Giovanni Kessler, director-general of OLAF.

Kessler added: “Counterfeit goods hurt consumers, harm legitimate businesses and cause huge losses to public revenues.”

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox

Today’s top stories:

SCOTUS asks for government views in Samsung v Apple dispute

Ancestry.com settles TM suit with rival

UK takes next step in UPC plan

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown
INTA supports changing EUIPO practice on ‘converting’ trademarks
Ten tips for domain managers to overcome complex challenges
Spanish firm’s 10 partner promotions ‘adds to competitive edge’