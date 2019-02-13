Subscribe
shutterstock_749175472_borkakiss
13 February 2019Trademarks

EU court dismisses appeal over multiple errors in TM opposition

The EU General Court has rejected a Spanish company’s bid to oppose an EU cosmetics trademark, finding that its submission was partly filed in the incorrect language and did not identify the grounds of opposition.

In the  ruling, issued today, February 13, the court affirmed the decision of the  European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) to dismiss Valencia-based Etnia Dreams’ opposition.

In October 2016, Etnia filed an opposition to an EU trademark for ‘Etnik’, which was registered by Belgian resident Serge Poisson earlier that year.

The mark covered classes 3 and 35 for cosmetic products, and research in this field. The chosen language of proceedings was English.

The opposition division of the EUIPO rejected Etnia’s bid in November 2016, as the company had failed to clearly identify which earlier mark the opposition was based on. It also noted that a section of the opposition notice could not be taken into account as it had been filed in Spanish.

The earlier mark indicated in the opposition notice, the EUIPO found, was in fact the contested ‘Etnik’ mark, while the Spanish company’s ‘Etnia’ mark was not clearly indicated as the basis of its opposition.

In its ruling, the court affirmed the decision of the EUIPO to dismiss the action. While most of the opposition notice was drafted in English, the court said, the grounds for opposition section was submitted in Spanish and could not be admitted in the absence of a translation within the allotted period.

Etnia also argued that the EUIPO had denied it its right to be heard in the case. As the company had an opportunity to present its arguments before both the opposition division and the appeals board, the court said, its plea was dismissed.

The company claimed that the EUIPO’s action breached the principles of good faith and legitimate expectations, as it should have given Etnia time to correct its errors. The court found no provisions in regulation or EU law requiring the EUIPO to do so.

As Etnia did not provide a translation of the opposition grounds within one month of the opposition period’s expiry date, the court said, it “can not blame the EUIPO for failing to take into account a document which it has not produced”.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Today's top stories:

Monster Energy drops TM clash with athletics company

Court orders Walmart to pay $95.5 million for TM infringement

“Sluggish” growth in women inventor numbers: USPTO

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown
INTA supports changing EUIPO practice on ‘converting’ trademarks
Ten tips for domain managers to overcome complex challenges
Spanish firm’s 10 partner promotions ‘adds to competitive edge’