Subscribe
shutterstock_1170037222casimiropt-1
29 May 2019Trademarks

‘Elder Scrolls’ owner settles TM dispute with sci-fi author

A sci-fi author has settled a trademark dispute with the owner of “The Elder Scrolls” video game series.

The dispute arose after ZeniMax Media, which owns the video game publisher Bethesda Softworks, applied to register ‘Redfall’ as a trademark in September last year.

Jay Falconer is the author of the 2016 novel of the same name.

In February this year, WIPR  reported that Bookbreeze.com, which redirects to Falconer’s personal site, had opposed the trademark application, which was filed in classes 9 and 41, covering video games, novels, and film distribution.

Bethesda and its subsidiaries develop and publish “The Elder Scrolls” series. The latest instalment in the series, “Skyrim”, was released in 2011 and sold over 30 million copies.

In a post on his Facebook page last Thursday, May 23, Falconer announced that the dispute had been settled.

“ZeniMax Media and Bookbreeze.com are pleased to announce that they have amicably resolved a pending trademark dispute related to the ‘Redfall’ trademark,” the statement said.

It added: “While the specific terms of the agreement are confidential, the parties believe that resolution of the matter is mutually beneficial to both ZeniMax and Bookbreeze.com and their respective fans.”

In a statement on his website earlier this year, when Falconer first filed his opposition, Falconer stated that he was not seeking to profit from the opposition, and would be open to licensing the rights to the Redfall name.

“I need to make sure my Redfall brand remains my property so I can continue to sell my work under that brand and someday develop a major motion picture,” the author said at the time.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Today's top stories:

INTA 2019 Reception Gallery

Qualcomm asks court for a stay pending appeal in antitrust case

Time settles dispute over embedded Tom Brady photo

UK journalist calls out BBC over TM infringement

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
Sci-fi author opposes game company ZeniMax over ‘Redfall’ mark
22 February 2019   A sci-fi author has opposed a trademark application filed by the owners of “The Elder Scrolls” video game series.


Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Post-Brexit issues at heart of EUIPO ‘Basmati’ dispute
Virgin Galactic can use contested trade secrets to develop ‘mothership’
Appeals court vacates $10m shrimp trade secrets case as stand-in judge 'lacked authority'
Big tech and banks named in authentication technology suit
The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
Tesla’s $1bn secrets suit exposes potholes for electric vehicle makers
INTA: NFTs should be protected as ‘goods’ in Bored Ape case
Trademark protection in Ethiopia: A practical guide