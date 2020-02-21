Subscribe
shutterstock_1450447361_ii_studio
21 February 2020TrademarksRory O'Neill

Domain traders urge SCOTUS to protect ‘generic’ domains

Domain-owners group the Internet Commerce Association (ICA) has urged the US Supreme Court to protect trademarks such as ‘ booking.com’, which the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) says are generic.

In an amicus  brief filed on Wednesday, February 19, the ICA said that the US government’s position would result in the “devaluation of a significant class of IP assets”.

The USPTO has argued that adding generic top-level domains, such as .com, to “generic” terms such as “booking”, cannot result in a protectable trademark.

Booking.com argues that terms such as ‘booking’ are better characterised as descriptive terms which, with the suffix .com, have acquired distinctiveness through use.

The government is asking the Supreme Court to reverse a decision of the US Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit, which ruled that such trademarks are protectable “where evidence demonstrates that the mark’s primary significance to the public as a whole is the source, not the product”.

In that case, the Fourth Circuit approved the registration of “booking.com” as a trademark, on the grounds that it was able to indicate the commercial origin of the services.

Booking.com is a flight and hotel search engine founded in the Netherlands in 1996 and is ranked 69th for global web traffic by internet analysis company Alexa.

Undermining brands?

According to the ICA, the government misread the Fourth Circuit as ruling that generic top-level domains added to a term like ‘booking’ “automatically results in a protectable trademark”.

The ICA is a body of domain name investors, many of whom manage or sell domain names to companies. Its members include major domain name registrar GoDaddy and domain trading platform Sedo.

In its brief, the ICA said that the Fourth Circuit’s decision should be upheld, as it only provides for the registration of such marks where there is evidence that they indicate the commercial origin of the goods or services.

To rule that these domains can never be protectable as trademarks would “seriously undermine valuable IP assets”, the ICA argues.

“The resulting devaluation of domain names would harm owners who have heavily invested in the goodwill of their operating businesses and would also reduce the societal benefits envisioned by trademark law,” the court filing stated.

The ICA also argued that, if adopted, the government’s position would undermine brand owners’ efforts to tackle forms of online infringement such as cybersquatting, or “typosquatting” (the misspelling of a brand’s name in a domain so as to confuse consumers).

“Trademark law is a critical tool for thwarting typosquatting, domain name hijacking, and other domain name abuses,” the ICA brief stated.

The amicus brief was filed by law firm Wiley Rein on behalf of the ICA.

Megan Brown, who leads the firm’s cybersecurity and privacy practices, described the case as a “sleeper” which could have unintended negative consequences if it goes in favour of the US government.

“I worry about harmful consequences from the government’s theory on vital tools to prevent domain name abuse like typosquatting and cybersquatting,” Brown said. “The Supreme Court should consider these consequences before it accepts the government’s novel trademark theory.”

Booking.com has also attracted the support of the International Trademark Association (INTA), which said the Supreme Court should not impose a “per se” rule when “drawing a line between generic and descriptive marks”.

“Imposing a per se rule would immunise decisions from evidence of consumer perception, which ought to be the guiding light,” the INTA brief said.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories sent like this straight to your inbox.

Today's top stories:

Ohio jury hits Dentons with ‘record’ $32m legal malpractice verdict

Harry and Meghan should ‘do the right thing’ and withdraw TMs

USPTO escapes former examiner’s bias claims

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

article
Domain names: don’t underestimate the value of these IP outcasts
20 April 2020   In the digital age, domain names are crucial for brands. Despite this, many fail to invest in their domain name portfolio as they do their trademark and patent portfolios. Statton Hammock of Clarivate Analytics reports.
article
Domains survey: top challenges, goals, and the impact of the pandemic
19 January 2022   The increase in online activity has led to corporations putting domain security high up the agenda, a new survey has revealed. Matt Serlin and Elisa Cooper of GoDaddy Corporate Domains examine the data.
Trademarks
SCOTUS weighs monopoly fears in Booking.com
5 May 2020   The US Supreme Court appears to be fearful of applying a categorical rule in a dispute over whether a ‘.com’ can turn a generic term like ‘Booking’ into a protectable trademark, lawyers have told WIPR.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown