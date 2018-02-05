DJ Khaled opposes ‘We The Best Lifestyle’ trademark

Media personality DJ Khaled has opposed a consulting firm's attempt to trademark his allegedly signature phrase.

DJ Khaled filed the notice of opposition at the US Patent and Trademark Office on January 25 and the opposition was instituted on January 29.

Business Moves Consulting applied to register the mark ‘We The Best Lifestyle’, under US trademark application number 87,541,379, in July 2017. The mark sought to cover international class 41, relating to magazine publishing services.

DJ Khaled is a well-known record producer, radio personality, and entertainer known for certain phrases including, according to the opposition, "We The Best".

“We The Best” is the title of DJ Khaled’s second studio record released in 2007, as well as being the name of the album’s first track. The notice said that the phrase has since been frequently used by the media personality in recordings, interviews and concerts, leading to its recognition as his “signature phrase”.

In 2011, DJ Khaled released an album entitled “We The Best Forever” and in 2016 he founded a record label called We The Best Music Group. DJ Khaled also launched an online merchandise store in 2015 under domain name wethebeststore.com.

The entertainer has partnered with manufacturers and retailers to use the signature phrase on products including cosmetics and e-cigarettes.

According to the notice, most of DJ Khaled’s social media posts include the tag ‘wethebest’, and the phrase and DJ Khaled are “one and the same” in the minds of fans and “diverse consumer populations”.

The phrase ‘We The Best’ is registered under US trademark numbers 4,198,000; 5,031,701; 5,032,062; and 5,341,520, and owned by DJ Khaled. The registrations cover musical recordings, entertainment services and merchandise, clothing, and e-cigarette liquid.

DJ Khaled claimed that Business Moves Consulting “has no magazine publishing services”. He alleged that the applied-for mark would be “offered to classes of customers similar” to his.

The entertainer has requested that the trademark application be refused.

Speaking to WIPR, a spokesperson for Business Moves Consulting said: "We believe that the claims made by DJ Khaled against us, in an effort to oppose our registration for 'We The Best Lifestyle', are baseless and without merit. We believe that our mark, goods, and services are unique and in no way will it cause a likelihood of confusion, nor do we believe that this matter constitutes dilution.

"We will defend our right to register this mark and use it in commerce."

