CrossFit wins injunction against gym

Fitness company CrossFit has been granted an injunction against a gym found to be infringing its trademark.

The order was handed down by District Judge Matthew Leitman at the US District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan, Southern Division, on Wednesday, May 31.

In the initial complaint, filed by CrossFit in October last year, CrossFit claimed a sign erected by Macomb Athletic Club, reading “CrossFit & MMA training”, directly infringed its trademark.

The complaint stated that CrossFit owns several registered trademarks and service marks comprised of the word mark ‘CrossFit’, including registered US number 3,007, 458 for use in connection with fitness training and services.

CrossFit alleged that it had informed the club, based in Michigan, of its infringement and that the club had assured CrossFit that it would remove the CrossFit mark from its signage.



“As time passed, however, defendants continued to provide excuse after excuse as to why removal would be difficult,” said the complaint.

On May 31, the court ordered an injunction and default judgment.

Macomb Athletic is now enjoined from infringing the ‘CrossFit’ marks and will have to take down the signage.

