peopleimages-istockphoto-com-merger-handshake-
15 November 2018Trademarks

Corsearch buys anti-counterfeiting company

Trademark solutions business Corsearch has expanded its brand protection offering with the acquisition of a Sweden-based company.

Yesterday, November 14, Corsearch announced its acquisition of Yellow Brand Protection, a provider of online anti-counterfeiting and brand protection services.

Founded in 2010, Yellow gives brands the resources to prevent counterfeit product sales, revenue loss and reputational damage online, including on more than 1,000 online marketplaces and 35 social media platforms.

Corsearch, which was established in 1949, provides brand establishment and protection services, including trademark clearance and watching, in more than 60 countries across five continents.

According to Corsearch, the “facts speak for themselves in this industry”, as online sales are expected to approach $3 trillion in 2018 and one in four online purchases will involve pirated goods.

Tobi Hartmann, CEO of Corsearch, said: “Corsearch and Yellow will be even stronger together, providing our clients with a robust offering of trademark, domain and online brand protection solutions.”

Daniel Bennett, Yellow’s CEO, added: “Companies large and small are realising the importance of protecting their brands, sales and consumers from online counterfeiting and IP infringement.”

Last year, Wolters Kluwer agreed to sell Corsearch to Audax Private Equity for $140 million.

This latest buy continues a spate of M&A in the IP service providers space.

In October, WIPR reported that CPA Global has acquired the IP management business of Clarivate Analytics, just months after buying market insight tool  Filing Analytics and patent alert tool  Citation Eagle.

Soon after, we reported on French IP service provider Questel's announcement that it had acquired Utah-based MultiLing, a patent translation company.

