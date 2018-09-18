Conference preview: IACC-UL Latin America Regional Brand Protection Summit

The event is co-hosted by the International AntiCounterfeiting Coalition (IACC) and Underwriters Laboratories (UL), in partnership with Interpol.

At this three-day gathering, government officials, businesses, rights owners and law enforcement professionals come together to participate in discussions surrounding the summit’s theme of “Public-Private Cooperation in Enforcement against Counterfeiting and Piracy”.

Attendees have the opportunity to hear from high-level keynote speakers, to participate in thought-leading panels and to learn hands-on from experts in the IP industry from Latin America and worldwide. One of the panels, “The Latin American Landscape”, for example, brings in country experts to discuss anti-counterfeiting and anti-piracy advancements in their region.