18 April 2018Trademarks

Conference preview: IACC 2018 Annual Spring Conference

The International AntiCounterfeiting Coalition (IACC) 2018 Annual Spring Conference will take place at the Grand Hyatt Seattle from May 16 to18 in Seattle, Washington, US.

Approximately 500 IP leaders, law enforcement officials, brand representatives and service firms will gather to participate in discussion panels and workshops that highlight the latest developments and trends within the IP industry. Between sessions, attendees have access to multiple networking events designed to help share industry knowledge and build meaningful connections.

Vishal Amin, the White House’s IP Enforcement Coordinator, will kick off the conference as the keynote speaker. Amin will speak about the role that IP protection and enforcement will play in the US Administration’s economic and trade strategy.

Panel discussions and workshops

Attendees will have access to a number of high-level panel sessions. Panel topics include “Strategic Evolution in the Digital Revolution,” “Brand Perspectives on Online Enforcement,” “Government Perspectives on Trends in and Evolution of Anti-Counterfeiting Enforcement,” and “Understanding How Counterfeiters Leverage Technology, And the Tools You Can Use to Stop Them.”

The IACC Spring Conference will also offer attendees the opportunity to engage with intermediaries to discuss and share their concerns in small group settings. The roundtable workshops include representatives from Amazon, Google and Crime Stoppers International.

To wrap up, the US Patent and Trademark Office’s IP attaches based in China, Brazil, India, Brussels, and Geneva will conduct an in-depth discussion on their efforts to increase collaborations between rights owners and other governments to fight counterfeiting.

The conference is co-chaired by Michael Champion from Creatively Classic Activities and Books, Newton Vieira from Nike, and Nancy Merritt from MarkMonitor.

To register for the conference, click here.

