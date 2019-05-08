Subscribe
8 May 2019

CompuMark and WebTMS enter partnership

CompuMark, a Clarivate Analytics company, has entered into a partnership with WebTMS, a trademark management system provider, to allow WebTMS users to gain access to CompuMark’s trademark databases.

Announced yesterday, May 7, the partnership will provide users of WebTMS’s flagship product (an IP management platform) with access to 186 trademark databases, covering all jurisdictions in the world.

Jeff Roy, president of CompuMark, said: “This strategic partnership is the answer to the growing request of clients for being able to access CompuMark data in their trademark management systems. By integrating both platforms we are better serving the trademark professional.”

WebTMS users can import trademark data from CompuMark to help validate and update trademark portfolios.

Rita Okyere, director of WebTMS, added: “By making CompuMark’s global data immediately available to our clients, we can ease their administrative burden thereby creating more time for them to focus on other important tasks.

“WebTMS acknowledges the ever-evolving digital landscape and to stay relevant it’s important we keep up with client expectations.”

In May last year, CompuMark also entered into a partnership with White Rabbit, a supplier of trademark data from China, to provide users with access to timely and accurate Chinese trademark data.

Later the same year, in October, CompuMark  acquired Australian artificial intelligence company TrademarkVision.

In the same month, CompuMark’s parent company Clarivate Analytics  sold its IP management business to IP services provider CPA Global, just months after CPA Global had bought market insight tool Filing Analytics and patent alert tool Citation Eagle.

Then, in January 2019, Clarivate Analytics  announced plans to merge with Churchill Capital Corp, a public investment company, in a deal that values the combined company at $4.2 billion.

At the time, Churchill’s CEO Jerre Stead alluded to the attractiveness of Clarivate Analytics, saying the company has a “superior set of data assets, valuable customer relationships and extraordinary people”.

