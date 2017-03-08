CITMA spring conference 2017 preview: Brexit top of the agenda

The UK’s departure from the EU and the ramifications for IP is top of the agenda at the Chartered Institute of Trade Mark Attorneys (CITMA) spring conference.

A panel of international attorneys will share their perspectives at the conference, which is taking place from March 15 to 17 at the Hilton London Tower Bridge, with a gala dinner at Cutty Sark.

Peter Müller, the past president of the European Communities Trade Mark Association, will provide a German perspective, while Jess Collen (co-founder of law firm Collen IP) will discuss the ramifications of Brexit for US trademark owners.

The UK Intellectual Property Office’s Adam Williams will discuss the perceptions of overseas businesses on the decision to leave the EU. Williams is responsible for the office’s international activities.

Hilde Vold Burgess (managing partner of the Norwegian firm Acapo) will offer a Norwegian view, while Djura Mijatovic (managing partner of Serbia-based law firm Zivko Mijatovic & Partners) will look at the separation of the trademark and design spheres from the perspective of a former Yugoslavian country.

The conference kicks off with a networking event on the evening of March 15 at Balls Brothers Hay’s Galleria, a bar and restaurant venue.

The following morning, Fraser Morrison of Edrington Distillers will deliver the keynote speech, providing an overview of the IP that supports the Cutty Sark Whisky brand.

This is followed by “Navigating the seas of change”, the panel discussion concerning Brexit.

Following the discussion, Simon Baggs of law firm Wiggin, and Benet Brandreth of barristers chambers 11 South Square, will focus on the present and future of internet blocking injunctions, discussing the English Court of Appeal’s decision in Cartier v BSkyB.

Other sessions on the first day include an update on the European Union Intellectual Property Office, and an interview with Marcus Höpperger of the World Intellectual Property Organization and Oscar Benito of GSK centring on the Madrid system.

Kicking off the second day, Kate O’Rourke, CITMA president, will deliver a welcome speech.

First on the agenda is the session “Desert storm or storm in a teacup? Assessing the impact of the GCC Trade Mark Law”, which will assess trademark legislation in the Gulf states.

Rob Deans of Clyde & Co will discuss the approaching reality of a unified GCC trademark law and the key changes being introduced.

Douglas Campbell, who sits as a judge in the Intellectual Property Enterprise Court (IPEC), will lead a session discussing dispute resolution in the court. He will examine a number of recent IPEC cases, covering the decisions, costs and rewards.