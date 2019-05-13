Subscribe
shutterstock_618129296_daniel-krason
13 May 2019Trademarks

Chinese police seize more than 200,000 counterfeit hard drives

Police in China have arrested 56 suspects who allegedly produced counterfeit Hewlett Packard and IBM hard drives.

On Saturday, May 11, Chinese news agency Xinhua announced police had busted the counterfeit ring and seized more than 210,000 hard drives.

The arrests were made at two factories and four offices in the cities Nanjing, Beijing, Chongqing and Guangzhou. The hard drives were made and sold as brand-name items in all four cities.

Although the news was only just announced, the arrests were made late last year, according to Reuters.

Nanjing Police said it began the investigation into the fake hard drives after Hewlett Packard filed a complaint. It said it was shocked at the scale of the operation, which had employed “hundreds of people”.

According to the police, the suspects bought cheap, old and discarded hard drives abroad before modifying the data on them, repackaging them and selling them at a 60% profit.

The news comes after Shanghai police last month arrested four suspects who were allegedly part of a counterfeit ring which produced $30 million worth of counterfeit Lego.

As reported by WIPR, police raided factories and closed down three warehouses, including more than ten assembly lines.

The factories were owned and operated by Lepin, a Chinese toy manufacturer.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Today's top stories:

US federal court to rule on liability for image hyperlinks

PTAB upholds Motorola patents in Hytera dispute

Prince estate steps up efforts to register purple TM

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

article
US increases tariffs on Chinese goods to 25%
10 May 2019   China has said it “deeply regrets” the US decision to raise tariffs on Chinese goods.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown