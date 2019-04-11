Subscribe
shutterstock_178707863_rawpixel-com
11 April 2019Trademarks

Chinese officials seek to strengthen Foreign Investment Law

Chinese efforts to clean up the country’s reputation on IP enforcement are continuing apace as the government releases further updates on the new Foreign Investment Law.

According to a  state media report shared on official Chinese government channels on Tuesday, April 9, non-discrimination and harsher penalties will be a “cornerstone” of the new law.

Chinese legislators approved the law at the second session of the 13th National People’s Congress last month. Once implemented, it will formally ban the practice of forcing foreign companies to hand over technology and IP in exchange for access to the Chinese market.

At a meeting of the executive of the State Council earlier this month, led by Premier Li Keqiang, officials submitted amendments to the law which would further strengthen the principle of non-discrimination as well as impose harsher violations for breach of the new rules.

As part of the amendments, “non-discrimination will be added to administrative approval procedures, along with increased financial penalties imposed on violators who infringed trademark rights”.

Allegations of forced technology transfer have been a source of tension between the Chinese and US governments.

For the most part, these accusations have centred around foreign companies being forced to negotiate joint ventures with domestic Chinese companies in order to gain access to the market.

Chinese officials have denied the reports, saying that there is “no forced technology transfer in China”.

Tim Smith, executive at Rouse Consultancy with a focus on China, told WIPR last month that the US claims were “weak” and painted an inaccurate picture of the Chinese IP system as a whole.

The latest news from the State Council, however, indicates that Chinese officials are keen to enhance the country’s reputation as a favourable market for foreign businesses.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Today's top stories:

EU Council to extend GI protection

CJEU rules on German magazine TM suit

Delaware and Eastern Texas still most popular jurisdictions with NPEs, finds report

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Patents
China to reduce patent review period by 15%
25 March 2019   A senior Chinese official has said that the country is to “cut the time needed for patent review” by at least 15%, it has been reported.
Patents
China may ban forced technology transfers
8 March 2019   China is set to implement a new law banning the forced transfer of technology from companies wishing to enter the Chinese market.
article
Allegations of IP theft a 'fabrication': China
4 June 2019   The Chinese government has issued a robust defence of the country’s IP regime and rejected allegations of technology theft as an “unfounded fabrication” in a white paper on the continuing trade talks with the US.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown
INTA supports changing EUIPO practice on ‘converting’ trademarks
Ten tips for domain managers to overcome complex challenges
Harley-Davidson takes aim at Next over motorcycle motif
Idealism v materialism: the philosophy of trademark analysis