China publishes first sound mark application

The Chinese government has published the first trademark application for a sound and said it expects it to be approved.

The application, filed at the China Trademark Office (CTMO), was for a jingle belonging to state-owned radio station China Radio International.

According to China’s State Administration for Industry and Commerce, an umbrella organisation whose remit includes the CTMO, the application is likely to be approved.

Since China started accepting sound trademarks two years ago, the CTMO said that it has received 450 applications. Sound marks were introduced under amendments to the Chinese trademark law that came into force in May 2014.