Subscribe
shutterstock-230159041-web
Rrrainbow / Shutterstock.com
9 January 2015Trademarks

Chanel targets retailer over ‘infringing’ smartphone cases

Luxury brand Chanel has filed a multi-million dollar trademark lawsuit against an online retailer over smartphone cases that it claims resemble its perfume bottles.

According to Chanel, New York-based Shop Jeen has been selling iPhone covers modelled on its perfume bottles.

In a lawsuit filed in December at the US District Court for the Southern District of New York, the French fashion brand has accused the retailer of trademark infringement and dilution as well as false designation of origin.

Chanel’s complaint centres on Shop Jeen’s use of the Chanel trademarks in the “same stylised fashion” but for a different class of goods.

Chanel has also criticised Shop Jeen’s advertising, which it claimed misappropriated Chanel’s advertising ideas and sale of genuine products.

According to The Fashion Law news website, Chanel has demanded that Shop Jeen pay $2 million for each allgedly infringing product sold as well as its legal fees.

At the time of writing the Chanel phone cases, which were sold for $35, were not available on the Shop Jeen website.

Shop Jeen’s collection also includes a phone case modelled on the Absolut Vodka brand case as well as cases which feature characters from Disney films such as Frozen.

Neither company responded immediately to a request for comment.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown