Chanel targets retailer over ‘infringing’ smartphone cases

Luxury brand Chanel has filed a multi-million dollar trademark lawsuit against an online retailer over smartphone cases that it claims resemble its perfume bottles.

According to Chanel, New York-based Shop Jeen has been selling iPhone covers modelled on its perfume bottles.

In a lawsuit filed in December at the US District Court for the Southern District of New York, the French fashion brand has accused the retailer of trademark infringement and dilution as well as false designation of origin.

Chanel’s complaint centres on Shop Jeen’s use of the Chanel trademarks in the “same stylised fashion” but for a different class of goods.

Chanel has also criticised Shop Jeen’s advertising, which it claimed misappropriated Chanel’s advertising ideas and sale of genuine products.

According to The Fashion Law news website, Chanel has demanded that Shop Jeen pay $2 million for each allgedly infringing product sold as well as its legal fees.

At the time of writing the Chanel phone cases, which were sold for $35, were not available on the Shop Jeen website.

Shop Jeen’s collection also includes a phone case modelled on the Absolut Vodka brand case as well as cases which feature characters from Disney films such as Frozen.

Neither company responded immediately to a request for comment.