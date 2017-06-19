Subscribe
istock-487724210-1-1-
19 June 2017Trademarks

Chanel takes on online counterfeiters

Chanel has sued two individuals for allegedly selling infringing bags online, demanding the defendants pay $2 million per trademark infringed.

The complaint, which was filed on Friday, June 16, at the US District Court for the Southern District of New York, alleged that the individuals, Kristin Torres and Ricardo Torres, have been selling counterfeit Chanel products.

According to Chanel, the products sold online carried confusingly similar imitations of its trademark.

The websites on which the counterfeit products were sold were also accused of infringing Chanel’s trademark.

Websites used to sell the counterfeit products include  ‘chanelfraffitibackpack.com’ and ‘chanelboybags.com’. The products were also distributed on social media platforms such as Facebook.

Chanel said in its complaint: “Defendants’ entire business amounts to nothing more than an illegal operation established and operated in order to infringe the intellectual property rights of Chanel”.

It added that the defendants’ domain names and social media handles also constituted illegal activities and have caused harm to Chanel.

Chanel said that the infringing products are likely to cause confusion and deceive consumers during purchase.

In the complaint, Chanel asked the district court to grant a permanent injunction enjoining the counterfeit products from being sold.

It has also asked the court for the domain names to be transferred so that they no longer will be used, as well as a payment for all profits resulting from the illegal use of Chanel’s trademarks.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox

Today’s top stories:

Cheerleading company sues UK woman over “Cheerobics”

Geox wins patent case against Outdry

WIPR survey: Speculation over Michelle Lee’s replacement continues

WWE drops claim against BitTorrent users

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

article
Chanel files TM claim against vintage store
20 March 2018   Chanel has brought a lawsuit alleging trademark infringement against a vintage store in New York, accusing the retailer of “piggybacking” on the reputation of luxury brands.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown