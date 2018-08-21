Subscribe
tbradford
21 August 2018Trademarks

Chanel sues Colorado company over wood dining chairs

Luxury fashion brand Chanel has filed a trademark infringement claim against a Denver-based company over wood dining chairs that allegedly infringe the company’s ‘CC’ monogram marks.

The company made the filing (pdf) on Thursday, August 16 at the US District Court for the District of Colorado.

It claimed that Trip West, doing business as Colorado Party Rental and Colorado Party Rentals, has infringed its marks, which cover a range of goods including fragrance and beauty products, leather goods, apparel, costume jewellery and accessories.

Without Chanel’s consent, the defendant has “advertised, distributed, offered for rent, and/or rented in interstate commerce wood ‘Chanel’ and/or ‘Infinity’ dining chairs bearing infringements of the ‘CC’ monogram trademarks”, the suit claimed.

On its website, the defendant describes itself as “Colorado’s premier rental company” and claims to offer the “finest wedding, party, tent and event rentals”.

On May 17, Chanel allegedly sent a cease-and-desist letter to the defendant regarding its offer for rent and rental of the chairs, but the rental company has refused to discontinue the rentals, according to the suit.

Chanel filed six claims in the lawsuit, including federal trademark infringement, false designation of origin and trademark dilution.

The luxury brand wants numerous forms of relief, most notably, a preliminary and permanent injunction, and an order for the defendant to deliver for destruction all of the disputed goods.

This is just the latest in a string of lawsuits that Chanel has filed to protect its brand.

In one instance, from March this year, Chanel sued a vintage store in New York for “piggybacking” on its brands and selling counterfeit products.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Today's top stories

USPTO outage update: paper patent filers to receive refund

Victory for ‘Conan the Barbarian’ in copyright fight

Venable counsel joins Dentons as partner

Dickinson Wright adds IP member to Austin office

Swatch prevails over Apple in ‘Different’ trademark dispute

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

article
Chanel files TM claim against vintage store
20 March 2018   Chanel has brought a lawsuit alleging trademark infringement against a vintage store in New York, accusing the retailer of “piggybacking” on the reputation of luxury brands.
Trademarks
Chanel launches trademark infringement suit against counterfeiters
28 October 2016   French luxury fashion house Chanel has filed a trademark infringement lawsuit against unnamed entities who sold fake goods online.
Trademarks
Chanel sues retailer over counterfeit handbags
16 November 2018   Luxury fashion brand Chanel accused an e-commerce platform of selling counterfeit handbags that the website had advertised as “genuine and authentic”, in a complaint filed earlier this week at the US District Court for the Southern District of New York.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown