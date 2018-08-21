Chanel sues Colorado company over wood dining chairs

Luxury fashion brand Chanel has filed a trademark infringement claim against a Denver-based company over wood dining chairs that allegedly infringe the company’s ‘CC’ monogram marks.

The company made the filing (pdf) on Thursday, August 16 at the US District Court for the District of Colorado.

It claimed that Trip West, doing business as Colorado Party Rental and Colorado Party Rentals, has infringed its marks, which cover a range of goods including fragrance and beauty products, leather goods, apparel, costume jewellery and accessories.

Without Chanel’s consent, the defendant has “advertised, distributed, offered for rent, and/or rented in interstate commerce wood ‘Chanel’ and/or ‘Infinity’ dining chairs bearing infringements of the ‘CC’ monogram trademarks”, the suit claimed.

On its website, the defendant describes itself as “Colorado’s premier rental company” and claims to offer the “finest wedding, party, tent and event rentals”.

On May 17, Chanel allegedly sent a cease-and-desist letter to the defendant regarding its offer for rent and rental of the chairs, but the rental company has refused to discontinue the rentals, according to the suit.

Chanel filed six claims in the lawsuit, including federal trademark infringement, false designation of origin and trademark dilution.

The luxury brand wants numerous forms of relief, most notably, a preliminary and permanent injunction, and an order for the defendant to deliver for destruction all of the disputed goods.

This is just the latest in a string of lawsuits that Chanel has filed to protect its brand.

In one instance, from March this year, Chanel sued a vintage store in New York for “piggybacking” on its brands and selling counterfeit products.

