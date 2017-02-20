Subscribe
a-namenko-istockphoto-com-whisky-
20 February 2017Trademarks

Burns like hell: Sazerac files TM infringement suit over Fireball

US-based distillery Sazerac Brands has filed a trademark infringement and trade dress lawsuit against an alcohol manufacturer.

Sazerac filed its suit (pdf) against Caribbean Distillers at the US District Court for the Western District of Kentucky, Louisville Division on Wednesday, February 15.

The alcohol business said trade dress and trademarks for its Fireball brand of whisky had been infringed and diluted by Caribbean Distillers.

Sazerac also said that Caribbean Distillers had competed unfairly and wilfully infringed its marks.

Sazerac uses the slogan “Tastes like heaven, burns like hell” for its Fireball whisky. The company has marketed and sold distilled spirits in the US under its ‘Fireball’ trademark since early 2001.

The Fireball alcoholic drink is a cinnamon-flavoured Canadian whisky and has some of Sazerac’s “most well-known” trade dress and marks.

Sazerac owns a number of marks for the term ‘Fireball’ at the US Patent and Trademark Office and they cover goods such as liqueurs, whisky and cocktails.

According to the suit, Caribbean Distillers has infringed Sazerac’s marks and trade dress through its cinnamon-flavoured whisky product Mad Hen.

Sazerac argued that Caribbean Distillers’ Mad Hen product is “substantially similar” to its ‘Fireball’ trade dress.

“Mad Hen is golden brown in colour, cinnamon flavoured, and marketed in clear bottles of identical flask and featuring the same colour combination as Sazerac’s ‘Fireball’ trade dress,” the suit said.

The colour combination is orange-yellow, red and black.

Sazerac asked for preliminary and permanent injunctive relief, attorneys’ fees and a jury trial, among others.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
Sazerac accuses distillery of ripping off moustache liqueur
14 August 2018   Sazerac Company yesterday accused a Massachusetts-based liqueur producer of infringing trademarks relating to the Dr McGillicuddy’s brand of flavoured spirits.
Influential Women in IP
Sazerac toasts a TM victory at the English High Court
15 September 2020   In a victory for the US whiskey brand, Sazerac, the English High Court has ruled that its trademark for its whiskey brand was infringed.
Trademarks
English Court of Appeal upholds Sazerac TM win in 'Eagle' whisky dispute
9 August 2021   The English Court of Appeal has upheld a prior ruling that Liverpool Gin Distillery had indirectly infringed a trademark belonging to Sazerac Company—one of America’s oldest distilleries.


Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Post-Brexit issues at heart of EUIPO ‘Basmati’ dispute
Virgin Galactic can use contested trade secrets to develop ‘mothership’
Appeals court vacates $10m shrimp trade secrets case as stand-in judge 'lacked authority'
Big tech and banks named in authentication technology suit
The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
Tesla’s $1bn secrets suit exposes potholes for electric vehicle makers
INTA: NFTs should be protected as ‘goods’ in Bored Ape case
Trademark protection in Ethiopia: A practical guide