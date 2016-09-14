Subscribe
reamolko-shutterstock-com-greek-flag-
14 September 2016Trademarks

Brisbane Greek restaurant to change name after trademark dispute

Little Greek Taverna, a Greek restaurant based in Brisbane, Australia, has obtained an interlocutory injunction from the Federal Court of Australia in a trademark dispute against Little Greek Cuzina, another restaurant in the same city.

The injunction, which was issued on September 5, restrains Cuzina from using the word “little” in the course of trade in connection with services for which Taverna’s trademark is registered, as the court found its name to be deceptively similar to the registered trademark of Taverna.

Taverna filed a complaint against Cuzina, claiming that Cuzina’s name was confusing customers and as a result was damaging its business.

Elli Parmaklis, the co-owner of Taverna, told the Federal Court that she had been contacted “countless times with complaints that ‘our’ Graceville or Bulimba restaurants weren’t at the same standard as the original Little Greek Taverna in West End”.

She also told the court that the amount of consumer confusion has directly resulted in a decline in revenue.

As a result, the court has ordered Cuzina to remove the word “little” from its name.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
McDonald’s downs ‘McKosher’ trademark in Australia
16 May 2016   An Australian who hoped to open a “Scottish Jewish” restaurant called McKosher has lost his fight to trademark the name following a battle with fast food chain McDonald’s.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown
INTA supports changing EUIPO practice on ‘converting’ trademarks
Ten tips for domain managers to overcome complex challenges
Harley-Davidson takes aim at Next over motorcycle motif
Idealism v materialism: the philosophy of trademark analysis