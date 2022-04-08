Subscribe
shutterstock_756139801_srimapan
8 April 2022TrademarksAlex Baldwin

Boy Scouts prevails in ‘scouting’ TM suit with Girl Scouts

The Boy Scouts of America can use its gender-neutral marketing to advertise programmes without causing consumer confusion with trademarks held by the Girl Scouts, the US District Court for the Southern District of  New York has ruled.

The Girl Scouts sued the Boy Scouts over the usage of the terms “scouts” and “scouting” in its marketing, claiming that the terms will likely cause confusion between both parties following the Boy Scout's decision to rebrand as a gender-neutral organisation.

The Girl Scouts claimed that the use of the terms infringed on its own trademarks and constituted trademark dilution and unfair competition.

In a decision handed down Wednesday, April 7, Judge Alvin Hellerstein ruled that the Boy Scouts have the right to use the terms in its marketing and dismissed the Girl Scout’s complaint.

‘Scout me in’

In October 2017, the Boy Scouts announced that its two largest programmes would be open to both boys and girls, and that it would change its name to “Scouts”. It advertised this development with the launch of a marketing campaign with the slogan “Scout me in”.

“As has happened in many sectors of society, the Boy Scouts have become co-ed[ucational], opening its scout membership and programmes to girls and boys, and dropping its gender-specific name as an inaccurate and misleading descriptor,”  Judge Hellerstein explained.

Upon becoming the Scouts BSA, it adopted the terms “scouts” and “scouting” without any reference to gender.

Since this change, the Girl Scouts claimed that parents have been confused between the two organisations’ programming.

The Girl Scouts sought a summary judgment for claims of trademark infringement, unfair competition, trademark dilution and tortious interference. The Boy Scouts also sought a summary judgment to dismiss the complaint and the Girl Scouts’ entitlement to monetary damages.

Judge Hellerstein rejected the Girl Scouts’ claim that the terms “scouts” and “scouting” have acquired a secondary meaning in connection “exclusively” with the Girl Scouts, finding that the evidence submitted to back up this claim indicates that the public associates the terms with both the Boy and Girl Scouts.

Regarding the likelihood of confusion,  Judge Hellerstein ruled that the instances of parental confusion concerning the two organisations were “anecdotal and isolated”.

He sided with the Scouts BSA, claiming that there was no trademark confusion and that the complaint was not based on trademark concerns, but rather focused on the “fear” of competition from the Scouts BSA’s gender-neutral approach to marketing.

Both parties have been approached for comment.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories sent like this straight to your inbox

Today’s top stories

In winning shape: Ed Sheeran’s copyright dispute

Judge Jackson: a ‘welcome addition’ to SCOTUS IP cases

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
Battle of the sexes: Girl Scouts takes on Boy Scouts over rebranding efforts
7 November 2018   The US Girl Scouts yesterday took the country’s Boy Scouts to court for trademark infringement.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown