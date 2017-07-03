Beyonce seeks to trademark rumoured names of twins

Beyonce and Jay-Z are seeking to trademark the names ‘Sir Carter’ and ‘Rumi’, rumoured to be the names of their recently born twins.

The registrations were both filed by the same company, BGK Trademark Holdings, which also applied for ‘Blue Ivy’ (US registration number 86883293) earlier this year. Blue Ivy is the first daughter of the couple.

That registration was opposed by a wedding planning company named Blue Ivy.

US registration numbers 87506188 and 87506224 for ‘Sir Carter’ and ‘Rumi’ are both in classes 1, 4, 6, 50, 51 and 52 for fragrances, cosmetics, key chains, baby teething rings, strollers, mugs, water bottles, hair ribbons, playing cards, tote bags, sports balls, rattles and novelty items.

They were both filed at the US Patent and Trademark Office on Wednesday, June 26.

