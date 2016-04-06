Beyoncé files TM suit over ‘Feyoncé’ clothes

Singer Beyoncé has sued an online clothing company for trademark infringement, accusing it of selling merchandise bearing the phrase ‘Feyoncé’.

In a complaint filed at the US District Court for the Southern District of New York, Beyoncé has attempted to stop Texas-based Feyoncé from selling mugs, t-shirts and hoodies that bear the allegedly infringing term.

Beyoncé owns trademarks for variations of her name including ‘Beyoncé’ and ‘Beyoncé Rise’.

Three California-based men have also been named in the lawsuit and been accused of selling the infringing products online.

One of them, Andre Maurice, has filed a trademark application for the term ‘Feyoncé’ at the US Patent and Trademark Office.

According to Beyoncé, who is married to rapper Jay Z, the products will confuse consumers into thinking that they are connected to her.

One of the items, according the lawsuit, is a mug on sale for $14.95 that has the words “he put a ring on it” written on it. Beyoncé claimed this was intended to draw an association with the lyrics of her song “Single Ladies”, in which she sings “you should have put a ring on it”.