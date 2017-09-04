Subscribe
olivier-blondeau
4 September 2017Trademarks

Beer trademarks flow amid craft beer revolution

The number of UK trademark registrations for beer brands has jumped by 19% in a year, according to research.

Law firm RPC found that the figure rose from 1,666 in 2015 to 1,983 in 2016, following a long-term trend of growth. In 2007, the number was just 968.

Although the research didn’t specify the biggest filers, RPC said one of the reasons behind the increase was the investment in craft beer products by supermarkets and larger drinks companies.

The firm noted, for example, that earlier this year discount supermarket chain Aldi added 16 new bottle brands to its craft beer range.

RPC added that the proliferation of new brands is also due to the rise of UK independent breweries.

The firm pointed to research by UHY Hacker Young, a network of chartered accountants, showing that 520 new breweries opened in 2016, up from 336 in the previous year.

Jeremy Drew, a commercial partner at RPC, said that with more players in the market, it’s becoming more important for companies to protect their IP.

“This is an innovative area of the market as well as a fast-growing one. Craft beer brands are often prized by consumers for their unique methods of brewing or the original ingredients used,” he said.

“However, much of this does not lend itself to protection by registration, so the brand name and look of the packaging take on much more significance in terms of protecting advantage at the point of sale.”

Commenting on the potential for IP disputes, Drew said that because consumers are interested in a range of “more differentiated products and brands”, rather than just one flagship brand, “this means a greater chance of similar brands clashing”.

Earlier this year, Scottish brewery BrewDog was forced to apologise after asking a pub to change its name, Lone Wolf. One of the co-founders admitted that the brewery’s lawyers had been “a bit trigger happy”.

WIPR has previously spoken to Jeremy Roe, primary counsel for AB InBev’s US craft and import division, The High End, about IP in the beer industry. He said that “one of the biggest issues” with regional craft brands is that they are traditionally not aggressive in enforcing their rights.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox

Today’s top stories:

Versace ‘threats’ lead to complaint from lesser-known Versace

Hyundai accused of infringing 22 patents

TomTom navigates patent infringement case to new venue

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
BrewDog apologises for actions in trademark clash with pub
31 March 2017   Scottish brewery BrewDog has apologised for its actions in a trademark infringement clash with a pub in Birmingham, UK, saying the brewery “made a mistake” in how it had acted.
Trademarks
Cleveland sports site tackles beer festival over TM
28 March 2018   A website dedicated to the Cleveland sport scene has taken on a US beer festival over the identical use of its name.
Trademarks
UK beer trademarks rise to record high: report
22 October 2018   The number of new trademarks registered for beer in the UK increased by 20% last year to reach a record high of 2,372 (up from 1,983 in 2016), according to a report released today by professional services firm RPC.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown
INTA supports changing EUIPO practice on ‘converting’ trademarks
Ten tips for domain managers to overcome complex challenges
Harley-Davidson takes aim at Next over motorcycle motif
Idealism v materialism: the philosophy of trademark analysis