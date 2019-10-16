Subscribe
jonathan-weiss-shutterstock-com-amazon-
16 October 2019TrademarksSaman Javed

Amazon rebukes AAFA’s Notorious Markets submission

Amazon has defended its anti-counterfeiting measures after the American Apparel and Footwear Association’s ( AAFA) recommended that several Amazon stores be included on the Office of the United States Trade Representative’s ( USTR) Notorious Markets list.

In a letter published yesterday, October 15, Amazon’s vice president of public policy, Brian Huseman, countered the AAFA’s submission, arguing that many of the association’s members “refused” to use the marketplace’s anti-counterfeiting tools.

The  Notorious Markets list identifies foreign physical and online marketplaces that purportedly engage in and facilitate copyright piracy and trademark counterfeiting.

“However, when brands refuse to use the tools that Amazon makes available to them, offer only anonymous criticism that is directly refuted by the available data, or conflate concerns about counterfeits with questions like the ‘unauthorised’ distribution of authentic products, the shared goal of combating counterfeiting is undermined rather than enhanced,” Huseman said.

Earlier this month, the AAFA included several foreign domains owned and operated by Amazon in its submission to the list.

Among the Amazon-owned online marketplaces identified by its member companies, the AAFA listed amazon.co.uk (UK), amazon.ca (Canada), and amazon.de (Germany) for the second year in a row.

As reported by  WIPR, the announcement also added amazon.fr (France) and amazon.in (India) for the first time.

India’s inclusion ‘unfair’

In response, Amazon’s Huseman said the AAFA has recommended Amazon’s India store for inclusion on the 2019 Notorious Markets List, despite not having filed “a single notice” of suspected counterfeits for Amazon’s India store in the past six months.

Huseman said the company views counterfeiting as an “existential threat”.

“That is why we go well beyond our legal obligations and invest heavily in proactive efforts to prevent counterfeits from ever reaching our stores. In 2018 alone, we invested over $400 million in personnel and employed over 5,000 employees to fight fraud and abuse (including counterfeiting) in our stores,” said Huseman.

These measures include the marketplace’s Brand Registry, through which brands gain access to tools which use machine learning to predict infringement.

Additionally, Amazon offers a product serialisation service which helps eliminate counterfeits on enrolled products.

Those codes allow Amazon, other retailers, law enforcement, and customers to determine the authenticity of each individual unit of that product in the industry supply chain, by scanning the codes with a mobile app.

“We recognise these tools are not perfect and we work hard to continuously improve them based on feedback from rights owners, selling partners, and regulators,” Huseman admitted.

He added, “However, despite Amazon’s best efforts to engage with the AAFA and collaborate with its members to effectively prevent the sale of counterfeits, many of its member brands have not adopted Amazon’s brand protection tools”.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

article
AAFA names Amazon domains in Notorious Markets submission
3 October 2019   The American Apparel & Footwear Association has included foreign domains owned and operated by Amazon in its submission for the US Trade Representative 2019 Review of Notorious Markets.
Trademarks
Social media brands ‘exposing’ users to fraud, claims report
23 July 2020   The fashion industry and anti-counterfeiting groups are urging consumers to be aware of the growing threat of false advertising online.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown