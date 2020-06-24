Subscribe
shutterstock_681649144_jonathan_weiss
24 June 2020TrademarksSarah Morgan

Amazon launches counterfeit crimes unit

Amazon has established a counterfeit crimes unit, aimed at investigating, finding, and launching legal action and criminal referrals against counterfeiters.

Launched today, June 24, the team consists of former federal prosecutors, experienced investigators, and data analysts.

Dharmesh Mehta, vice president, customer trust and partner support at Amazon, said: “Every counterfeiter is on notice that they will be held accountable to the maximum extent possible under the law, regardless of where they attempt to sell their counterfeits or where they’re located.”

To investigate cases where a bad actor has listed a counterfeit on the platform, the unit will mine Amazon’s data, cull information from external resources such as payment service providers and open source intelligence, and leverage on-the-ground assets.

Mehta added: “We are working hard to disrupt and dismantle these criminal networks, and we applaud the law enforcement authorities who are already part of this fight.

“We urge governments to give these authorities the investigative tools, funding, and resources they need to bring criminal counterfeiters to justice because criminal enforcement—through prosecution and other disruption measures such as freezing assets—is one of the most effective ways to stop them.”

In 2019, Amazon blocked more than six billion suspected bad listings and more than 2.5 million suspected bad actor accounts, before they were able to make any products available for sale.

Speaking to the press yesterday, Mehta said: “While we continue to innovate, the reality is that these counterfeiters are highly motivated. We need to do more than block them from our store, we need to make sure they’re held accountable in the real world.”

Cristina Posa, associate general counsel and director at Amazon, will head up the team. She joined Amazon in March from the US Department of Justice, where she specialised in investigating, prosecuting and dismantling complex criminal networks.

The team will be based across the world and will grow “organically”, depending on the value Amazon sees in the work undertaken. At this time, it consists of Posa and a “small set of folks brought in from Amazon or from outside”, according to Mehta.

He added that law enforcement is currently working with insufficient resources to prosecute counterfeiters, and that penalties for counterfeiting are far too weak in many countries.

According to Mehta, governments need to do more, but Amazon can also do more and, by establishing this unit, Amazon can amplify its work.

“For many years, we would make a [law enforcement] referral only when we felt we had sufficient evidence to pursue a case. Earlier this year, we decided to refer every confirmed counterfeit we found in the US, Europe and China,” he said. “Now we’re referring every lead that law enforcement may be able to connect to other data.”

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories sent like this straight to your inbox.

Today’s top stories

Germany’s Cartel Office weighs in on Nokia/Daimler SEP dispute

China’s Supreme Court backs Under Armour in TM suit

INTA Virtual Conference: can brands live up to new D&I standards?

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
IACC: Finding your pack
13 August 2020   Travis Johnson of the International AntiCounterfeiting Coalition explains how brand owners can build connections with various interested groups to help them solve the problem of counterfeits.
Patents
Amazon facing Fire, Echo patent claims
25 June 2020   Amazon is facing wide-ranging patent infringement claims from a Washington-based wireless technology developer.
Trademarks
Amazon partners with family business to halt fakes
22 October 2020   Amazon has teamed up with childcare product manufacturer J.L. Childress to tackle counterfeit sellers on the e-commerce platform.


Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Post-Brexit issues at heart of EUIPO ‘Basmati’ dispute
Virgin Galactic can use contested trade secrets to develop ‘mothership’
Appeals court vacates $10m shrimp trade secrets case as stand-in judge 'lacked authority'
Big tech and banks named in authentication technology suit
The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
Tesla’s $1bn secrets suit exposes potholes for electric vehicle makers
INTA: NFTs should be protected as ‘goods’ in Bored Ape case
Trademark protection in Ethiopia: A practical guide