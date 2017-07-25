Alibaba succeeds in counterfeit cat food lawsuit

Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba has succeeded in its dispute with a Taobao merchant selling counterfeit cat food.

In March, WIPR reported that the counterfeiter was accused of selling RMB 2.67 million ($386,400) worth of goods on online shopping marketplace Taobao, which is owned by Alibaba.

In a joint exercise with Mars last May, Alibaba’s platform governance team detected a merchant suspected of selling fake cat food under Mars’s Royal Canin brand.

Alibaba sued the merchant for violation of contract and goodwill, alleging that the merchant had broken several of the trading platform’s regulations prohibiting the sale of counterfeit merchandise.

In January, Alibaba had also sued two alleged online counterfeit sellers over fake Swarovski watches.

Alibaba said this was the first instance of an internet platform taking a counterfeiter to court in China.

On Friday, July 21, Alibaba’s news website, Alizila, announced that the cat food vendor was found guilty of defamation against Alibaba.

According to Alizila, a court in Shanghai ordered the defendant to pay Taobao RMB 120,000 ($17,776) in damages.

Jessie Junfang Zheng, Alibaba’s chief platform governance officer, said: “Winning the first lawsuit has made Alibaba more confident in our crackdown on counterfeit merchants.”

She added that Alibaba planned to put all the proceeds it received from the lawsuits into a special fund “dedicated to protecting and compensating” its consumers.

Did you enjoy reading this story? Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox

Today’s top stories:

Fox and Paramount slapped with stolen technology claims

Qualcomm hits back at lobbying group in iPhone import battle

Man jailed for smuggling $15m of fake electronics

INTA names chief representative of Latin America and Caribbean office

Clyde & Co opens new office in Los Angeles

Motorola continues patent suit spree against Hytera