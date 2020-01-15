Subscribe
shutterstock_486304546_vaalaa
15 January 2020TrademarksRory O'Neill

Airbus shoots down Chuck Yeager complaint

Airbus has urged a California federal court to throw a trademark infringement case brought by a retired air force general who was the first person to break the sound barrier.

General Chuck Yeager, now 96 years-old, sued the French aerospace company in September 2019, alleging that they had misused his name and image in promotions for one of its Racer helicopters.

Airbus has now hit back in a strongly-worded motion to dismiss. According to Airbus, Yeager’s suit falls flat at the first hurdle because of a lack of jurisdiction or even alleged wrongdoing.

“Plaintiffs...have brought suit against defendants AHI and Airbus US without alleging that they have done anything, let alone anything related to them or having any connection to the state of California,” the court filing said.

According to Airbus, the US District Court for the Central District of California has no jurisdiction over Airbus or its US subsidiary.

“Neither company is incorporated in California or has its principal place of business in California, nor are there any allegations in the complaint that could even remotely warrant deeming this an ‘exceptional case’,” said the Airbus filing.

Airbus also took aim at the fundamentals of Yeager’s case, arguing that the retired general had failed to allege any specific wrongdoing.

“Plaintiffs do not allege that either AHI or Airbus US committed any intentional act, let alone any intentional act that is relevant to the claims in the complaint,” Airbus said.

Yeager’s complaint stems from a 2017 appearance by Airbus Helicopters CEO Guillaume Faury, who said: “Seventy years ago, Chuck Yeager broke the sound barrier. Now, we’re trying to break the cost barrier.”

According to Yeager, this was a misuse of his name and likeness. Yeager had previously visited Airbus with the aim of negotiating a promotional deal, but discussions were unsuccessful.

Yeager had told Airbus that it would cost $1 million to use his name in press releases.

According to Airbus’ latest filing, nothing alleged by Yeager in his complaint constitutes any wrongdoing.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Today's top stories:

IBM and Samsung accrue nearly 16,000 US patents in 2019

SCOTUS grapples with ‘wilfulness’ in TM infringement

Tiffany victorious over namesake beautician at UKIPO

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
Record-breaking US pilot sues Airbus for using his likeness
20 September 2019   A retired US Air Force pilot has accused Airbus of using his name, identity and likeness without authorisation to promote one of its helicopters.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown