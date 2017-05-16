Subscribe
aig-1
16 May 2017Trademarks

AIG sued for TM infringement, asked to change name

Insurance corporation American International Group (AIG) has been sued for trademark infringement by an insurance agency which has demanded that AIG change its name.

A.I.G Agency, based in St Louis, Missouri, filed the claim on Friday, May 12 at the US District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri, Eastern Division.

“At least as early as 1962, A.I.G. provided customers and potential customers with advertising and promotional materials, including pencils, which used the AIG mark,” said the claim.

The suit alleged that AIG’s website states that a company-wide contest to design the first logo for AIG was held in 1973.

A.I.G Agency went on to list eight examples of “actual confusion” between A.I.G Agency and AIG, including phone calls and emails that had been sent to the wrong address.

Details of correspondence between the two were also disclosed, in which it was claimed that in 1995 AIG’s counsel contacted A.I.G and informed it that the insurer “objected to A.I.G.’s use of the AIG mark and stated that use of the AIG mark creates a serious likelihood of confusion.

“Defendant AIG has tried on more than one occasion to stop A.I.G. from using the AIG mark, despite the undisputed fact that A.I.G. is the senior user of the AIG mark,” it added.

A.I.G Agency is requesting that AIG “must change its trade name to a name that does not incorporate ‘AIG’” or any other confusingly similar name, as well as an injunction, damages, attorneys’ fees and a jury trial.

Today’s top stories

Blank Rome hires two from Conley Rose

Conan O’Brien joke copyright claim heads to trial

Jimi Hendrix’s brother looks to dismiss IP suit

Judge orders Uber to return Waymo files

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Post-Brexit issues at heart of EUIPO ‘Basmati’ dispute
Virgin Galactic can use contested trade secrets to develop ‘mothership’
Appeals court vacates $10m shrimp trade secrets case as stand-in judge 'lacked authority'
Big tech and banks named in authentication technology suit
The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
Tesla’s $1bn secrets suit exposes potholes for electric vehicle makers
INTA: NFTs should be protected as ‘goods’ in Bored Ape case
Trademark protection in Ethiopia: A practical guide