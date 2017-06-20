Subscribe
istock-482675575
20 June 2017Trademarks

Admiral Nelson rum infringes Captain Morgan trademarks, says Canadian court

Canada’s Federal Court has ruled in favour of drinks maker Diageo, saying that Heaven Hill’s Admiral Nelson rum directly infringes its Captain Morgan brand and awarding injunctive relief.

Diageo sued Heaven Hill, a spirits producer, in 2014 for infringement.

It claimed that Admiral Nelson is “clearly intended to mimic the Captain Morgan brand to trade upon the goodwill and create consumer confusion”.

Heaven Hill hit back at those claims and told the court that Diageo brought the action in a bid to “stifle the competition”, according to the ruling.

Diageo owns several Canadian registered trademarks including TMA864,267, which is a picture of a pirate with one leg on a barrel, as well as TMA863,667 for the logo on its spiced rum branding.

The Admiral Nelson logo depicts a pirate standing holding a bottle, and Heaven Hill began shipping it to Canada in 2013.

Diageo said in the claim that “the Admiral Nelson rum brand is clearly intended to mimic the Captain Morgan brand”.

In a decision handed down on June 12, Judge Keith Boswell agreed that advertising in Canada of the Admiral Nelson rum products constitutes trademark infringement.

He ruled in favour of Diageo and ordered an injunction stopping the sale and distribution of Admiral Nelson in Canada, a destruction of all bottles that would “offend such injunction”, damages (amount to be decided in July) and attorneys’ fees.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox

Today’s top stories:

Gene Simmons applies to trademark ‘devil horns’ hand gesture

Canon awarded $4.5m in toner patent case

Apple steps up battle with Qualcomm by demanding patents be invalidated

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown