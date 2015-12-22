Subscribe
adidas-1-
22 December 2015Trademarks

Adidas sues rival in three-stripe TM dispute

Sportswear designer Adidas has slammed the design of a line of shoes which it has described as a “confusingly similar imitation” of its own three-stripe trademark.

In a lawsuit filed on December 17 at the US District Court for the District of Oregon, Adidas has claimed a line of shoes manufactured by Delaware-based Tweak Footwear infringes its three-stripe trademark and is “irrepar ably harming Adidas’s brand”.

ThinkGeek, a Delaware-based e-commerce company, has also been named as a defendant in the lawsuit.

“Defendants were aware that the sale of the infringing footwear would likely cause confusion among consumers and would dilute Adidas’s rights in the three-stripe mark ... Defendants knowingly, wilfully, intentionally and maliciously adopted and used confusing similar imitations of the three-stripe mark,” Adidas argued.

The disputed product is a blue coloured trainer. On the side of the shoe are three yellow stripes with a flick at the end. The shoes are sold on Bethesda Store, an online retailer.

In the lawsuit, Adidas cited consumer reviews stating that the shoes are “fake Adidas” and are “identical” to its own products.

Adidas is requesting the court award “punitive damages”.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown