Adidas opposes trademark filed by Tesla

Adidas has opposed a trademark application filed by US automaker Tesla.

In March last year, Tesla applied for three equal-length horizontal stylised lines at the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).

The mark covers classes 22, 25 and 39, and is for goods such as t-shirts, shirts, jackets, gloves, scarves, sports hats, caps and sun visors.

The mark was published for opposition in August last year.

Adidas filed a notice of opposition on February 3, saying that Tesla infringed its ‘three-stripe’ mark.

The sports company argued that it has used the ‘three-stripe’ mark since as early as 1952.

Adidas’ mark covers products such as clothing, footwear, backpacks and sporting goods for men and women.

The sportswear businesses added that its mark has been used in connection with sporting events via endorsement and collaboration with athletes, artists, designers, celebrities and other brand owners.

Celebrities featured in the advertising campaigns include footballers David Beckham and Lionel Messi, and rappers Snoop Dogg and Pharell Williams.

Adidas said it has been the official sponsor of the FIFA World Cup tournament since 1970. It has also been the “official outfitter” of the National Basketball Association.

In its suit, Adidas argued that its ‘three-stripe’ mark is “distinctive and famous” because of its “extensive” use on products, advertising and televised sports events.

Adidas said that Tesla’s mark would probably cause confusion for consumers and dilute the distinctiveness of its ‘three-stripe’ mark.

The sports company added that it would be “damaged” by Tesla’s mark.

