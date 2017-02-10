Subscribe
pere-rubi-istockphoto-com-adidas-
10 February 2017Trademarks

Adidas opposes trademark filed by Tesla

Adidas has opposed a trademark application filed by US automaker Tesla.

In March last year, Tesla applied for three equal-length horizontal stylised lines at the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).

The mark covers classes 22, 25 and 39, and is for goods such as t-shirts, shirts, jackets, gloves, scarves, sports hats, caps and sun visors.

The mark was published for opposition in August last year.

Adidas filed a notice of opposition on February 3, saying that Tesla infringed its ‘three-stripe’ mark.

The sports company argued that it has used the ‘three-stripe’ mark since as early as 1952.

Adidas’ mark covers products such as clothing, footwear, backpacks and sporting goods for men and women.

The sportswear businesses added that its mark has been used in connection with sporting events via endorsement and collaboration with athletes, artists, designers, celebrities and other brand owners.

Celebrities featured in the advertising campaigns include footballers David Beckham and Lionel Messi, and rappers Snoop Dogg and Pharell Williams.

Adidas said it has been the official sponsor of the FIFA World Cup tournament since 1970. It has also been the “official outfitter” of the National Basketball Association.

In its suit, Adidas argued that its ‘three-stripe’ mark is “distinctive and famous” because of its “extensive” use on products, advertising and televised sports events.

Adidas said that Tesla’s mark would probably cause confusion for consumers and dilute the distinctiveness of its ‘three-stripe’ mark.

The sports company added that it would be “damaged” by Tesla’s mark.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
Adidas v Puma: another three-stripe TM clash
21 February 2017   Adidas has always fought to protect its ‘three-stripe’ trademark against others and, in its latest lawsuit, the company has taken on rival Puma.
article
Tesla escalates EV trade secrets suit against Rivian
4 October 2021   Tesla has accused rival Rivian Automotive of stealing next-generation battery technology and continuing to poach its employees in an ongoing trade secrets battle between the two electric automakers.


Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Post-Brexit issues at heart of EUIPO ‘Basmati’ dispute
Virgin Galactic can use contested trade secrets to develop ‘mothership’
Appeals court vacates $10m shrimp trade secrets case as stand-in judge 'lacked authority'
Big tech and banks named in authentication technology suit
The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
Tesla’s $1bn secrets suit exposes potholes for electric vehicle makers
INTA: NFTs should be protected as ‘goods’ in Bored Ape case
Trademark protection in Ethiopia: A practical guide