Activision granted more time to oppose ‘Call of Doo Dee’ mark

The owner of the “Call of Duty” video game franchise, Activision, has been granted more time to oppose a trademark filed by a dog waste removal company.

An Illinois citizen, who owns the company, filed a trademark application for ‘Call of Doo Dee’ in June covering dog waste removal services.

The US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) published a notice of publication in the Official Gazette on October 11, before the applicant filed a request for abandonment 11 days later.

Despite this, on October 31, the trademark was published for opposition in the Official Gazette.

On November 20, Activision then asked for an extension of 30 days to oppose the mark, a request which was granted the same day by the USPTO. The company now has until December 30 to file an opposition.

Call of Doo Dee describes itself as a family-owned pet waste removal company, established in 2013 by a husband and wife.

Activision’s IP department has had a busy few weeks, as it was involved in another dispute earlier this month.

As reported by WIPR, the “Call of Duty” owner was called out over the use of Humvee (high mobility multi-purpose wheeled) vehicles.

AM General, which makes the Humvee, claimed (pdf) that the games company has been using the ‘Humvee’ trademark and vehicles “prominently” in the games franchise.

US registration number 1,697,530, owned by AM General, covers the ‘Humvee’ mark for trucks, while US number 2,305,256 covers the mark for toys.

Did you enjoy reading this story? Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Today’s top stories:

Musician refuses to let it go in copyright suit against Disney

EU General Court backs decision dismissing ‘Ezmix’ trademark

The future of IPR: which way will SCOTUS rule?