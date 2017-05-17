A third of companies increased TM policing budget in last year: report

More than a third of companies have increased their budget for trademark policing in the past year, according to a study released by IP management firm Lecorpio.

The “2017 Lecorpio Trademark Management Study” found that 36% of companies have increased their budget, compared to half that figure last year.

The study also found that 82% of respondents said their budgets for registering trademarks had remained the same as last year, while the remaining 18% reported that trademark registration budgets were increasing.

Of those surveyed, 73% of respondents said their trademark portfolios had stayed the same size, with the remaining 27% reporting an increased portfolio size.

Elisa Cooper, vice president of marketing at Lecorpio, said: “The 2017 study showed that trademark budgets and portfolios are holding steady for most, and growing for some.

“The largest budget uptick was for trademark policing, where the number doubled this year compared to last year’s results.”

A fifth of respondents have moved their trademark management team in-house, according to the report, with 18% of respondents seeing increased in-house counsel teams and a further 18% relying less on external counsel and law firms.

The survey, which was conducted among the corporate counsel clients of Lecorpio, asked the same questions as in 2016.

