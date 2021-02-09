Subscribe
9 February 2021

Trade Secrets: The Alternative IP

How do you avoid becoming the target of a trade secrets suit or criminal investigation? What are some of the strategic considerations when there is a parallel civil trade secrets case and a criminal trade secrets investigation?

Join WIPR Patents Live, as we examine these issues with Jessica Nall, Baker McKenzie, James Pooley, James Pooley Ltd, and Hannah Netherton, CMS Cameron McKenna Nabarro Olswang, as they discuss 'Trade Secrets: The Alternative IP'

Hear our panel of experts discuss:

