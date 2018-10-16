Subscribe
istock-512328040-1-
16 October 2018

Thailand seeks to bolster anti-piracy efforts

Thailand has reportedly proposed a new copyright law that would accelerate the speed at which infringing content is removed from online.

According to online news outlet  Bloomberg, the new law would require internet service providers (ISPs) to set policies that would block users who repeatedly share infringing material.

In order to achieve this, the ISPs would have to enforce standard technical measures, said Bloomberg.

Currently, copyright owners must ask a Thai court to order illegally-downloaded files to be deleted under Thailand’s Copyright Act. If the order is granted, the copyright owner then has to send a takedown notice to an ISP within a fixed timeframe.

Bloomberg said that Thailand’s Commerce Ministry expects to vote on the law this month, after which it will proceed to the National Legislative Assembly. If the law is approved, the King of Thailand, Maha Vajiralongkorn, would then need to sign it.

According to Bloomberg, these measures are part of Thailand’s attempt to join the World Intellectual Property Organization’s Copyright Treaty.

Current laws in Thailand do not meet the requirements of the treaty, such as applying technical measures to detect illegal content online.

This story was  first published on TBO.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Why personality protections from AI will require a sea-change in the UK
BOGG bag maker sues retail giants over 'copycat' bags
Lord Chris Holmes: ‘It’s high time to legislate AI’
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
BBC sues over fake Bluey goods sold on Amazon, Walmart, Etsy
The future of IP in an AI-powered world
A record-breaking year for IP filings in India
Rapper beats rival as US court finds failure to fully register copyright