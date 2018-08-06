Subscribe
istock-134049934_cogal
6 August 2018Pierre Kihn

Tax focus: Getting maximum return on IP

After abolishing the old IP Box regime in 2016, in April 2018, the Luxembourg parliament passed a law on introducing a new article 50ter into the Income Tax Law. It provides for an 80% exemption on income derived from the commercialisation of certain IP rights, as well as a 100% exemption from net wealth tax.

The new rules will be applicable from fiscal year 2018 (which each company can determine).

The new legislation is fully compliant with the 2015 agreement reached under the OECD/G20 base erosion and profit shifting (BEPS) project for IP Box regimes and in particular with the “modified nexus approach” set out in the BEPS final report on action 5, “Agreement on Modified Nexus Approach for IP Regimes”.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Spotify underpaid royalties by almost 50%, says music body lawsuit
‘Ensure creators are paid or legislate on AI’ MPs tell UK government
Jimi Hendrix’s late bandmates get green light to sue over album royalties
Reaction: Do abstentions in EU Committee vote on SEPs put regulations in jeopardy?
EU told: Ditch amendments to ‘beyond repair’ SEP reforms
US to audit Amazon, Spotify, Apple in post-MMA push to collect music streaming royalties
PRS for Music selects creative industry expert as chair
Maradona’s heirs score legal win over footballer's name